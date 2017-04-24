Art is long and life is short! Fadi F...

Art is long and life is short! Fadi Fawaz to hold exhibition in memory of George Michael

George Michael's Lebanese boyfriend reportedly intends to stage an art exhibition in memory of the music icon. The 40-year-old fine art photographer plans to honour the 'Carless Whisper' hitmaker later this year, when he will put some of his personal photographs on public display.

