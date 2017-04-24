Aretha blasts Dionne Warwick but she declines to fire back
In this combination photo, singer Dionne Warwick arrives at the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles, left, and Aretha Franklin attends the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Franklin is accusing Warwick of making up a story that she was Whitney Houston's godmother. At Houston's funeral, Warwick told funeral-goers that Franklin was present and introduced her, but then realized she wasn't in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|5 hr
|barrens
|15
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|Mon
|Tre H
|79
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Mon
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Iracord
|51
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|5
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|2
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|Apr 22
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC