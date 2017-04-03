'Angel Baby' singer dead at 71PHOENIX...

The singer of the 1960s hit "Angel Baby," a song covered by everyone from John Lennon to Linda Ronstadt, has died. The 71-year-old lead singer of Rosie and the Originals died in her sleep on March 30, according to a post by her daughter on the late performer's Rosie Hamlin was born Rosalie Hamlin on July 21, 1945, in Oregon.

