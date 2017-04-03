An ABC Radio Exclusive: Steve Perry on his a oeemotionala new album,...
He didn't perform with them, but former Journey lead singer Steve Perry did join his bandmates Friday night in Brooklyn, New York as they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The honor had been a long time coming for the "Don't Stop Believin'" hitmakers, and it's one Journey fans had wanted for years.
