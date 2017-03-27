Adele buys 4m home
The 'Hello' singer - who is worth an estimated A 85 million - her husband Simon Konecki and four-year-old son Angelo have moved to an 18th Century manor house in East Grinstead in Sussex, South East England in order to live a "normal, unflashy" life away from the attention they would receive in London. A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Adele doesn't want to live with fellow celebrities in Chipping Norton or Primrose Hill.
