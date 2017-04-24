a oeUnforgettablea star Rosario Dawson recalls embarrassing herself in front of Prince

On Live with Kelly Friday, Rosario Dawson shared her memories of Prince, who died of an overdose a year ago today. The star of the new movie Unforgettable , as well as the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil and Luke Cage, told Kelly Ripa and her guest co-host Van Jones, another friend of the late musician, that she was just 19 when she first met Prince.

Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.