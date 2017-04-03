A Minneapolis-area Prince pilgrimage a year after his death
Prince's hometown of Minneapolis offers many places where fans can pay homage on the anniversary of his death, from his favorite record store to the humble house used in his Oscar-winning "Purple Rain" film. Paisley Park, his massive, gleaming white studio and performance complex, was turned into a museum soon after his death on April 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|43 min
|ThomasA
|3
|Going Topless? The Naked Truth About Women and ... (May '08)
|58 min
|anom
|200
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|118
|'General Hospital' stars reunite for charity co...
|2 hr
|ERIC
|11
|IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Space ace
|33
|Michael Jackson's son, Prince, unveils tattoo t...
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|4
|Steve Perry Avoids Contact With Journey Members (May '06)
|Mon
|Jimbo
|242
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC