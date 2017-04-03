A Minneapolis-area Prince pilgrimage ...

A Minneapolis-area Prince pilgrimage a year after his death

Prince's hometown of Minneapolis offers many places where fans can pay homage on the anniversary of his death, from his favorite record store to the humble house used in his Oscar-winning "Purple Rain" film. Paisley Park, his massive, gleaming white studio and performance complex, was turned into a museum soon after his death on April 21, 2016.

