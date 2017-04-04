In her memoir, 'The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince,' Mayte Garcia reveals the singer raided her closet and took a "foo foo master" on tour. 5 Prince revelations from the memoir of his first wife, Mayte Garcia In her memoir, 'The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince,' Mayte Garcia reveals the singer raided her closet and took a "foo foo master" on tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.