Zara Larsson: Female pop stars can 'never win'
The 'Lush Life' hitmaker believes men get away with more "bad things" than women do and has slammed these double standards. She said: "Just those typical 'bad' ones, 'bad girls' doing 'bad things', when an equal number of men are doing the same things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|1 hr
|Classic Rock
|1
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|Spotted Wee
|7,647
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|Spotted Wee
|59
|Casablancas Replaces Drinking with 'Getting Sto... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|JPontolillo
|22
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|2 hr
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Sun
|glenn
|23
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|Sun
|Spotted Wee
|20
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC