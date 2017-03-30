With a Formationa and a Black Beatles...

With a Formationa and a Black Beatles,a Mike WiLL has made it

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Whenever Mike WiLL Made-It receives any praise for his work on Beyonce's anthemic "Formation," he thinks about all of the people who doubted he would ever work with the Grammy-winning pop star. "Back then, I was like, 'Man I could do something crazy for Beyonce.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 19 min Observer 58
News IRS May Take Michael Jackson's Childrens' Multi... (Apr '16) 1 hr The Power Of Mast... 13
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... 16 hr Hillary got thumped 3
News Live Review and Gallery: Bon Jovi at United Center 18 hr KellyLovesBonJovi 2
News Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09) Thu Spotted Wee 1,565
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... Wed Hillary got thumped 41
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Wed Freddy Rock 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC