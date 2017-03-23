Weather gods gatecrash Adele's final ...

Weather gods gatecrash Adele's final concert

Adele soldiered on in the rain as Auckland's weather packed it in for the superstar singer's third and final New Zealand show. Photo: Getty Images Adele laughed about being caught in the rain and addressed the crowd "You poor things," she said.

