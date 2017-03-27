Watch Victoria Beckham and James Corden belt out Spice Up Your Life
Victoria Beckham and James Corden have belted out Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life as they incorporated a Carpool Karaoke into a spoof movie trailer. The singer-turned-fashion-designer hopped into the passenger seat of James's car for a singalong as they unveiled a fake trailer for a remake of the movie Mannequin.
