Watch Victoria Beckham and James Corden belt out Spice Up Your Life

16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Victoria Beckham and James Corden have belted out Spice Girls hit Spice Up Your Life as they incorporated a Carpool Karaoke into a spoof movie trailer. The singer-turned-fashion-designer hopped into the passenger seat of James's car for a singalong as they unveiled a fake trailer for a remake of the movie Mannequin.

