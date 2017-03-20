VIDEO: Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason ...

VIDEO: Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason crashes his A 3m McLaren at Goodwood

Read more: Worthing Herald

The 73-year-old Pink Floyd drummer lost control while on a demonstration lap at the circuit near Chichester during the 75th Members' Meeting weekend. His McLaren F1 GTR skidded off the track at St Mary's corner and slid across grass before crashing into a bank.

