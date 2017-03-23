Victoria Beckham got the sweetest Mother's Day cards from daughter Harper
Victoria Beckham has been praised by husband David and their children on Mothering Sunday, and got the cutest card possible from her youngest. Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria, who has four children with the retired footballer, was delighted to share a hand-made card from her five-year-old daughter Harper on her Instagram page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|57 min
|Antonio Raviolio
|7,659
|Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07)
|9 hr
|Lee
|201
|Michael Jackson's doctor: 'I told the truth' (Aug '09)
|11 hr
|srevants of satan
|400
|Liberace's Lover Reveals Michael Jackson Romance (May '12)
|19 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|220
|Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas...
|Sat
|Steve Eller
|11
|The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild'
|Sat
|Adam
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Sat
|andet1987
|43
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC