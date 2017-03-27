Victoria Beckham films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
The former Spice Girl posted a video on social media as she prepared to start filming the segment for James's US chat programme, The Late Late Show. "So we are here about to film Carpool Karaoke," she says, before James is seen taking his place in the driver's seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
