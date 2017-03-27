Victoria Beckham films Carpool Karaok...

Victoria Beckham films Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The former Spice Girl posted a video on social media as she prepared to start filming the segment for James's US chat programme, The Late Late Show. "So we are here about to film Carpool Karaoke," she says, before James is seen taking his place in the driver's seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 28 min ROGER DODGER K9R9R 31
News Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09) 3 hr Spotted Wee 1,565
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... 5 hr Texxy 3
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... 16 hr Hillary got thumped 41
News Live Review and Gallery: Bon Jovi at United Center 17 hr BJ Fan 1
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... 18 hr Freddy Rock 1
News Tea party abandons presidential race to focus o... (Oct '11) 20 hr Repeal Explosion 188
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC