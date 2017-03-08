Victoria Beckham: Daughter Harper ins...

Victoria Beckham: Daughter Harper inspired cute and honest new collection

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Spice Girl-turned-designer has created a line of children's and women's clothes for American retailer Target. Victoria - who also has three sons with her husband David - appears on the cover of the magazine's April issue and is pictured inside, posing with a group of child models.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 5 hr Spotted Wee 25
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 9 hr Christaliban 4
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) Tue Spotted Wee 7,650
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... Tue Spotted Wee 22
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mon The Power Of Mast... 620
News Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what... Mar 6 Classic Rock 1
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) Mar 6 Spotted Wee 59
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC