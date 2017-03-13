U2's Adam Clayton to be honored at 20...

U2's Adam Clayton to be honored at 2017 MusiCares MAP Fund gala

U2 b ass player Adam Clayton will receive a prestigious honor at the 13th annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert, scheduled for June 26 at the PlayStation Theater in New York City. The Irish rocker will be presented with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his support of the MusiCares MAP Fund, which provides financial and supportive assistance for musicians and music industry figures in need of addiction recovery services.

