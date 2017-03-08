Two limited-edition David Bowie relea...

Two limited-edition David Bowie releases coming on Record Store Day

Live album Cracked Actor and a facsimile of a Hunky Dory promotion record will be made available in April, as well as rare photographs and original Bowie prints. Cracked Actor, recorded during the late music superstar's Philly Dogs Tour show at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles in 1974, will be released as a triple vinyl five-sided album with the sixth side featuring an etching of Bowie's logo at the time.

