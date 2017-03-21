Topless Justin Bieber's sexy dance wi...

Topless Justin Bieber's sexy dance with a senior citizen in Queenstown bar

Bieber revealed the moment in an unusual Instagram post of a black and white video showing him dancing topless with an elderly woman while others look on. The 23-year-old singer logged on to his social media account to share the footage of him bare-chested as he leads the senior citizen by the hand on a dancefloor in New Zealand.

