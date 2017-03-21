Topless Justin Bieber's sexy dance with a senior citizen in Queenstown bar
Bieber revealed the moment in an unusual Instagram post of a black and white video showing him dancing topless with an elderly woman while others look on. The 23-year-old singer logged on to his social media account to share the footage of him bare-chested as he leads the senior citizen by the hand on a dancefloor in New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|1 hr
|Christians In Na...
|1
|Morrissey removes 'racist' T-shirt from online ...
|2 hr
|Lisa
|1
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|14 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|22 hr
|Not gay
|2
|Fleetwood Mac Singer 'Sold Soul to the Devil' (Sep '07)
|23 hr
|Juan Scotch
|21
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|3
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|Tue
|Manasah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC