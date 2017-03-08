Ticket touts face unlimited fines in crackdown on resale websites
Tech-savvy touts who use computer programs to mine for concert tickets in vast quantities before selling them for huge profits are to face unlimited fines. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport will announce the measure in a crackdown on resale websites where tickets are sold at many times their face value, blocking fans from seeing their favourite artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b...
|6 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|8
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|Fri
|Gremlin
|12
|Steve Perry Avoids Contact With Journey Members (May '06)
|Fri
|aq dragon
|241
|Steve Perry in talks for Journey comeback (Feb '14)
|Fri
|aq dragon
|11
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|Fri
|The Power Of Mast...
|28
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|Thu
|mortcola
|46
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|7,654
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC