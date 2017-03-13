This is why Zara Larsson will not work with Beyonce
Singer Zara Larsson has said she would never collaborate with Beyonce, because the struggle to keep her cool would be too difficult. The Swedish teenager admitted she would not be able to hold in her emotions if she was given the chance to perform or record a video with her music idol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss...
|14 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|CombOver Donald
|21
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Kimberly brookd
|9
|Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P...
|Thu
|Pat
|1
|Paris Jackson rocks peace pendant and tie-dye l...
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|5
|Who's the King, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley,... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Spotted Wee
|7,220
|Paris Jackson takes a smoke break
|Thu
|Spotted Wee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC