This is why Zara Larsson will not wor...

This is why Zara Larsson will not work with Beyonce

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Singer Zara Larsson has said she would never collaborate with Beyonce, because the struggle to keep her cool would be too difficult. The Swedish teenager admitted she would not be able to hold in her emotions if she was given the chance to perform or record a video with her music idol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss... 14 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) 16 hr CombOver Donald 21
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Thu Kimberly brookd 9
News Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P... Thu Pat 1
News Paris Jackson rocks peace pendant and tie-dye l... Thu The Power Of Mast... 5
News Who's the King, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley,... (Dec '09) Thu Spotted Wee 7,220
News Paris Jackson takes a smoke break Thu Spotted Wee 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,629,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC