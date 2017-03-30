The Who's Roger Daltrey: - Dead dog' would have beaten Hillary Clinton
In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Roger Daltrey of The Who performs on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif. Daltrey told NME for a story published online on March 29, 2017 that "a dead dog" would have beaten Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|13 min
|Trumps Rump Ranger
|52
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|9 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|3
|Live Review and Gallery: Bon Jovi at United Center
|11 hr
|KellyLovesBonJovi
|2
|Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|Spotted Wee
|1,565
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|41
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Wed
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Wed
|Steve Eller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC