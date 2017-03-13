The Lumineers play Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 16.
The Lumineers, known for their timeless anthem, "Ho Hey," play Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 16. The folk/rock/indie band is touring in support of its second album, "Cleopatra." "Cleopatra" has garnered critical acclaim, especially for tunes such as "Ophelia."
