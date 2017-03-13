The Lumineers play Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 16.

The Lumineers play Mohegan Sun Arena ...

The Lumineers, known for their timeless anthem, "Ho Hey," play Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, March 16. The folk/rock/indie band is touring in support of its second album, "Cleopatra." "Cleopatra" has garnered critical acclaim, especially for tunes such as "Ophelia."

