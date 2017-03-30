The Latest: Another arrest in shooting involving Fetty Wap
In this Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities have made an arrest stemming from a Sunday, March 26, 2017, shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown of Paterson, leaving several people wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09)
|40 min
|Spotted Wee
|1,565
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|3
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|11 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|25
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|14 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|41
|Live Review and Gallery: Bon Jovi at United Center
|15 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|16 hr
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Tea party abandons presidential race to focus o... (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Repeal Explosion
|188
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC