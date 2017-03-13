The Kinks frontman Sir Ray Davies to write musical about siblings
Sir Ray, lead singer and songwriter for the band, gave little away about his new project after he was knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Congratulations to Sir Ray Davies of @TheKinks , who was today invested by The Prince of Wales as a Knight for his services to music pic.twitter.com/nuX5guwR35 The 72-year-old said it was "partially" inspired by the famously rocky relationship with his brother Dave, who once described a pattern of "jealousy, hatred and envy" between the pair before The Kinks disbanded in 1996.
