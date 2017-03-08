Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has re...

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has reportedly been bombarding her with tweets for years

Mohammed Jaffar was arrested on March 6 for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the Bad Blood hitmaker for months, but TMZ reports that he has been sending Taylor messages online since 2014. And his messages in February 2017, revealed that he had been to her apartment building in New York, with one message saying: "security guard in your lobby today prevented us from sharing" candy.

