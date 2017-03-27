Take That take on Ed Sheeran in album...

Take That take on Ed Sheeran in albums chart

Read more: Evening Times

The Shape Of You singer has reigned supreme on both the album and singles charts for the past couple of months. Take That's new album, Wonderland, threatens to unseat Sheeran from his chart throne as it currently sits in second position in the weekly albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

