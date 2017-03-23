Take That in 'brilliantly funny' Carpool Karaoke sketch for Comic Relief
The broadcaster has urged viewers to tune in to Friday's Comic Relief show to find out just what makes the boy band's feature so special. She said: "The Take That Carpool Karaoke special is even more brilliantly funny than usual for reasons I can't go into, but it is not to be missed."
