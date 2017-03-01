Stormzy tops albums chart with Gang S...

Stormzy tops albums chart with Gang Signs And Prayer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Grime MC Stormzy has capped a whirlwind 10 days by hitting the top of the albums chart with his debut release. Gang Signs And Prayers knocked Rag'n'Bone Man's Human off number one as it racked up the most first-week streams for a number one album in history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the... 19 hr BJ Fan 1
News All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz' 20 hr AllPhartx 1
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Fri BPT 1
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Thu carolyn joynor 1
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) Thu JMD 59
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Thu Ripple Phart 11
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... Wed BJ Fan 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC