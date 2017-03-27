Steve Smith: Hagar wants to tour with Van Halen, Roth; The Doorsa ...
Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, who replaced David Lee Roth from 1985-96 and again from 2003-2005, wants to tour with the band one more time – and he wants Roth on board, too. The two actually toured together in 2002, but they never appeared onstage at the same time, which was creepy and weird and gave the tour the air that both were just in it for a big paycheck.
