Steve Smith: Eaglesa reuniting for Classic concert at Dodger Stadium; ...
After performing Frey and Jackson Browne's “Take It Easy” in his honor at the Grammy's last February, band co-leader Don Henley said, “I don't think you'll see us performing again.” Less than a year-and-a-half after retiring, The Eagles are rocking the music world with the announcement that the band will headline a pair of new festivals that feature classic rockers, Billboard confirmed. Last year, Desert Trip in Indio featured the greatest assemblage of legendary rockers ever: Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Roger Waters, Neil Young and Bob Dylan.
