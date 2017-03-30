Sir Elton John to produce Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat animation
The 70-year-old music star is working on the film with Sir Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created the original 1960s musical. Sir Elton's Rocket Pictures will produce the animation, which will feature new songs by Lord Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|10 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|49 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|13
|Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1,561
|Police investigating Ariana Grande's video doug... (Jul '15)
|19 hr
|Jess
|6
|Concert review | Bon Jovi: Band pays tribute to...
|20 hr
|mgemay
|2
|Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas...
|21 hr
|Texxy
|12
|Michael Jackson Estate Gets Victory, Ex-Biz Par...
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC