Review: Spoon's 'Hot Thoughts' is raw, sinewy, danceable
Spoon's "Hot Thoughts" is raw, sinewy and often danceable, the band charging into its ninth album with a cruder and more experimental approach. Helmed by producer Dave Fridmann , instruments hardly sound the same from track to track but blend seamlessly, expanding into a wide space that rocks in a modern way while respecting valuable traditions - solid grooves and an economy of arrangements.
