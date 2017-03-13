Review: Spoon's 'Hot Thoughts' is raw...

Review: Spoon's 'Hot Thoughts' is raw, sinewy, danceable

Spoon's "Hot Thoughts" is raw, sinewy and often danceable, the band charging into its ninth album with a cruder and more experimental approach. Helmed by producer Dave Fridmann , instruments hardly sound the same from track to track but blend seamlessly, expanding into a wide space that rocks in a modern way while respecting valuable traditions - solid grooves and an economy of arrangements.

