Review: Laura Marling takes a giant step on 'Semper Femina'
Skillfully produced with great sympathy by Blake Mills , his work helps make Marling 's sixth album the most magnificent of the bunch. Rob Moose's inventive string arrangements, tinting Marling 's songs with hues that stretch from playful to majestic, are another plus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson child sex syndicate trial date set
|9 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|10 hr
|uggly roomors
|624
|Certified Financial Group and the Orlando Philh...
|19 hr
|JFB
|1
|Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top spotted at Anderson Waf...
|Sun
|Disappointed
|1
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Sun
|Welles
|1
|Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b...
|Mar 11
|Hostis Publicus
|8
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|Mar 10
|Gremlin
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC