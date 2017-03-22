Review: Even 'Middle of the Road' a blast with Eric Gales
There's nothing bland about "Middle of the Road," former teenage prodigy Eric Gales ' 15th studio album ripe with funky blues-rock and blazing guitars. Lyrically rooted in Gales ' sobering up, the disc features guest spots by Gary Clark Jr. and older brother Eugene; a songwriting collaboration with Lauryn Hill; and a Freddie King cover.
