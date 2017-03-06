Review: Colin Hay makes Nashville pit...

Review: Colin Hay makes Nashville pit stop on 'Fierce Mercy'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Colin Hay's pop skills get a Nashville customization on "Fierce Mercy," a frequently introspective album that ranks among the best by the former Men at Work front man. Hay's songwriting elegance has no need for bells and whistles, but a graceful string section and classic arrangements blending folk, country rock and pop provide an attractive foundation for as strong a set of songs as he's recorded in a 13-album solo career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... 54 min Spotted Wee 22
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 5 hr The Power Of Mast... 23
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) 16 hr The Power Of Mast... 620
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) Mon Spotted Wee 7,648
News Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what... Mon Classic Rock 1
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) Mon Spotted Wee 59
News Casablancas Replaces Drinking with 'Getting Sto... (Mar '06) Mon JPontolillo 22
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC