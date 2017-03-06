Review: Colin Hay makes Nashville pit stop on 'Fierce Mercy'
Colin Hay's pop skills get a Nashville customization on "Fierce Mercy," a frequently introspective album that ranks among the best by the former Men at Work front man. Hay's songwriting elegance has no need for bells and whistles, but a graceful string section and classic arrangements blending folk, country rock and pop provide an attractive foundation for as strong a set of songs as he's recorded in a 13-album solo career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|54 min
|Spotted Wee
|22
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|23
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|7,648
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|Mon
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|59
|Casablancas Replaces Drinking with 'Getting Sto... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|JPontolillo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC