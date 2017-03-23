Rachel Stevens lined up for this year's Celebrity Masterchef
Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens is slated to join the line-up for this year's Celebrity MasterChef. According to The Sun newspaper, the pop star and TV personality is the first star to have signed up for the forthcoming BBC series, which will air this summer.
