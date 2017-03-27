Putin: Criticism of Russia protest ar...

Putin: Criticism of Russia protest arrests is 'interference'

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a live video link with Russian Arctic natural gas port Sabetta, in Arkhangelsk, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. MOSCOW - In the wake of Russia's largest outbreak of anti-government demonstrations in years, President Vladimir Putin on Thursday indicated authorities won't be cowed by protesters or Western criticism.

