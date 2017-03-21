Power Rangers movie features first ga...

Power Rangers movie features first gay screen superhero

Read more: Salisbury Journal

The new Power Rangers movie features an openly gay superhero in what is believed to be a first in film history. The big-screen version of the children's TV show reveals yellow ranger Trini, played by actress and singer Becky G, is having "girlfriend problems", according to early reviews of the movie.

Chicago, IL

