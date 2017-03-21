Power Rangers movie features first gay screen superhero
The new Power Rangers movie features an openly gay superhero in what is believed to be a first in film history. The big-screen version of the children's TV show reveals yellow ranger Trini, played by actress and singer Becky G, is having "girlfriend problems", according to early reviews of the movie.
