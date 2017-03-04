Pop star arrested after allegedly att...

Pop star arrested after allegedly attacking paparazzi at airport

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been arrested for allegedly attacking a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, an incident the singer's lawyer described as "provoked" by paparazzi. The incident happened Friday after Tomlinson, arriving on a flight with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, asked a photographer to stop filming.

