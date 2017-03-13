Pop singer Shawn Mendes cast in Ivan Reitman film 'Summer of Love'
Mendes, who has five nominations at next month's Juno Awards, is a radio favourite with chart hits like "Stitches" and "Treat You Better." He's also appeared in a couple of TV series and voiced a character in the 2013 animated film "Underdogs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson child sex syndicate trial date set
|15 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|3
|Kingfisher County Sheriff s Office warns of men... (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|Wildman56788
|2
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|21 hr
|Mike Delude
|4
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|22 hr
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Certified Financial Group and the Orlando Philh...
|Mon
|JFB
|1
|Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top spotted at Anderson Waf...
|Sun
|Disappointed
|1
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Sun
|Welles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC