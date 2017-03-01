Police 'strong-armed into giving BBC information about Sir Cliff Richard probe'
South Yorkshire Police say they were "strong-armed" into giving a BBC reporter information about an investigation into Sir Cliff Richard, a High Court judge has heard. Detail of rival claims emerged at a preliminary hearing before Mr Justice Mann at the High Court in London on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|Spotted Wee
|58
|Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|Fat Hard Phart
|108
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 26
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Feb 24
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Feb 23
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC