Pink Floyd to release full-length version of Interstellar Overdrive

The group recorded the instrumental track - which is 14 minutes and 57 seconds long - back in 1966 and whilst a shorter version was released on their debut album 'The Piper at the Gates of Dawn', this will be the first time the band have released this version. To celebrate Record Store Day 2017 on Saturday, April 15, the band will release the one-sided 12" 180-gram black vinyl, which will play at 33 1/3 RPM.

