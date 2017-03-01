Pies, pizza and potatoes: Real food t...

Pies, pizza and potatoes: Real food takes a bow onstage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

There's a new version of the frightful musical "Sweeney Todd" playing in downtown Manhattan that's undeniably meatier than most. Visitors to the Barrow Street Theatre planning to see the show about a homicidal barber whose victims are ground up into pies are being offered the chance to munch on real meat pies before the curtain goes up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) 37 min Ripple Phart 11
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... 7 hr BJ Fan 1
News Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13) 10 hr Suezanne 8
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) 15 hr Spotted Wee 58
News Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09) Tue Fat Hard Phart 108
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Feb 26 Copout 10
News John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ... Feb 25 BPT 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,008 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC