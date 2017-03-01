Pies, pizza and potatoes: Real food takes a bow onstage
There's a new version of the frightful musical "Sweeney Todd" playing in downtown Manhattan that's undeniably meatier than most. Visitors to the Barrow Street Theatre planning to see the show about a homicidal barber whose victims are ground up into pies are being offered the chance to munch on real meat pies before the curtain goes up.
