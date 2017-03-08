Pharrell Williams urges drivers to shun mobiles as part of FIA road safety push
The US singer said "the last thing you want to do" is cause an accident while sending a text message. Penalties and fines for drivers caught using a phone illegally were doubled to six points and A 200 respectively last week.
