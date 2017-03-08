Pharrell Williams urges drivers to sh...

Pharrell Williams urges drivers to shun mobiles as part of FIA road safety push

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

The US singer said "the last thing you want to do" is cause an accident while sending a text message. Penalties and fines for drivers caught using a phone illegally were doubled to six points and A 200 respectively last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 1 hr Lacie 13
News Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b... 2 hr Mikey 7
News Steve Perry Avoids Contact With Journey Members (May '06) 7 hr aq dragon 241
News Steve Perry in talks for Journey comeback (Feb '14) 7 hr aq dragon 11
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 8 hr The Power Of Mast... 28
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) 21 hr mortcola 46
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) 23 hr The Power Of Mast... 7,654
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,999 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC