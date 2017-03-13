Pharrell Williams picked songs on Jam...

Pharrell Williams picked songs on James Maslow's LP

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Happy' hitmaker was drafted in to give feedback on the Big Time Rush star's tracks and played a part in choosing which songs made the final cut on the 12-track LP 'How I Like It', however, he doesn't want to reveal which songs they picked as he doesn't want people to favour them. Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, James revealed: "One cool thing about doing it with Doug is that he's signed to Timberland so we get feedback from Timberland himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 11 hr Rap Hop 5
News a Leta s Hear it for the Boysa by Boston Gay Me... 14 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Former Texas congressman accused of taking char... 21 hr doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
News Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss... Fri The Power Of Mast... 1
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) Fri CombOver Donald 21
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Thu Kimberly brookd 9
News Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P... Mar 16 Pat 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC