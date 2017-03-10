Page joins frontmen of Sloan, Odds, Pursuit of Happiness for supergroup project
Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page, Sloan's Chris Murphy, Odds co-founder Craig Northey and Moe Berg of the Pursuit of Happiness are coming together under the band name the Trans-Canada Highwaymen for eight shows in Ontario in April. The supergroup of Canadian rock musicians will play a 16-song set of each other's hits, interspersed with "road stories, jokes, secrets and surprises" that recall their 25 years of friendship.
