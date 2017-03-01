NY Public Library acquires complete archives of Lou Reed
The library and Reed's wife, musician Laurie Anderson, made the announcement Thursday, on what would have been his 75th birthday. The Lou Reed Archive features paper and electronic records, photos, and about 3,600 audio and 1,300 video recordings.
