Neighbours fans launch petition to ke...

Neighbours fans launch petition to keep soap on British TV

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Neighbours fans have launched a petition to keep the soap on British television after it was reported its future could be in jeopardy. The Australian soap, which first aired in the UK 31 years ago, has been shown on Channel 5 since 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 5 hr Tupelo Mississippi 6
News Concert review | Bon Jovi: Band pays tribute to... 13 hr BJ Fan 1
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... 18 hr margiebun 1
News a Leta s Hear it for the Boysa by Boston Gay Me... Sat The Power Of Mast... 1
News Former Texas congressman accused of taking char... Sat doG mDaden Hloy p... 1
News Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss... Mar 17 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) Mar 17 CombOver Donald 21
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC