Mumford And Sons to headline Latitude festival
It will be American group Fleet Foxes' first UK gig in five years as they close the festival on Sunday night. Meanwhile Mumford And Sons will take over the festival on Saturday with their personally curated line-up as part of their Gentlemen Of The Road Stopover events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|8 hr
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|15 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|Suezanne
|8
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|23 hr
|Spotted Wee
|58
|Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Fat Hard Phart
|108
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 26
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC